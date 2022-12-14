CBS2's Maurice DuBois hosts annual Riverside Hawks Gala

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration Tuesday for a program that has spent decades educating and leading kids to stay on the right path.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois hosted the annual Riverside Hawks Gala, where supporters were recognized.

The Riverside Hawks basketball program has given scholarships and opportunities to hundreds of young players, including a group of national champions.

In addition to athletics, there is a focus on academics and career paths.