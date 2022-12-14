CBS2's Maurice DuBois hosts annual Riverside Hawks Gala
NEW YORK -- There was a celebration Tuesday for a program that has spent decades educating and leading kids to stay on the right path.
CBS2's Maurice DuBois hosted the annual Riverside Hawks Gala, where supporters were recognized.
RELATED STORY: Harlem's Riverside Hawks create champions on and off the court
The Riverside Hawks basketball program has given scholarships and opportunities to hundreds of young players, including a group of national champions.
In addition to athletics, there is a focus on academics and career paths.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.