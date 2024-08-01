A new migrant shelter is coming to the Bronx. Residents, officials say the city hasn't given them enough details.

NEW YORK - A former decades-old Manhattan College dorm is transitioning into a migrant shelter in a neighborhood in the Bronx. With barely any information from the city, residents and officials say they don't know what to expect and how it could impact the community.

"You can't operate in secrecy like that"

Moving equipment and wrapped-up furniture sits outside 435 W. 238th St. in Riverdale. It's part of the city's preparations for 95 migrant families to move into the seven-floor apartment building.

For months now, residents have been conflicted by the city's plans to bring migrants into their community. CBS News New York covered a rally back in September when the new owner of the building, Shagg Group, revealed there were ongoing discussions with the Department of Homeless Services to convert the building for migrant housing. But fast forward 11 months later, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said he and other officials have been left in the dark by the city.

"You can't operate in secrecy like that. It's not fair," said Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinnowitz, who represents Assembly District 81. "They should communicate with the elected officials, they should communicate with the community board, and with the people in the neighborhood and they have not really done that. They've done a horrible job with communication."

"We're worried about how it's going to affect the neighborhood," one resident said.

"I don't know where they are, I don't know where they're coming from, but I'm willing to get to know them. It's as simple as that," said Hurey Hagos, who lives in Riverdale and immigrated to the United States from Eritrea.

"The city has done nothing to ease their concern"

Thursday, Councilmember Eric Dinowitz released a statement on X saying the city told him there will be services for families living in the shelter, a Department of Education liaison to ensure children are registered in schools, and the shelter will handle security matters.

"A lot of people have the impression that a bunch of criminals are moving in. I mean, that's really what a lot of people think, and the city has done nothing to ease their concern," said Assemblyman Dinowitz.

There are several logistical questions the city has not answered yet when CBS News New York reached out them. This includes how large the rooms are, the configuration, and how many family members will be in one room.

Assemblyman Dinowitz said he received a text message this week the shelter will be opening at some point in August.

