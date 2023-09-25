Bronx residents protest possibility of former college building to be used as migrant shelter

NEW YORK -- Bronx residents gathered in Riverdale Sunday evening, protesting the possibility of a former Manhattan College building being turned into a shelter for asylum seekers.

The building, located on Westwood and 38th Street at the corner of Waldo Avenue, has been under scrutiny since news of its potential transformation began circulating.

Many residents argue that the area needs affordable housing, rather than a migrant shelter, which they fear might change the neighborhood's character.

Waldo Manor, a seven-story structure, served as a Manhattan College dormitory for almost half a century. Earlier this year, it changed hands when it was sold to a private entity, Shaggy, for $18 million.

During a recent community meeting, an official from Shaggy surprised attendees by revealing ongoing discussions with the Department of Homeless Services about converting the building into migrant housing.

"I'm concerned about the neighborhood and who is going to be here. Do we really know who they are?," one resident said.

Another local took a different stance, saying, "No matter what they claim, they're protesting migrants. They're protesting people. And they're protesting people who have every right to be in this city."

Assemblyman Jeffrey Diner said that the proposal remains tentative.

The city has been struggling to find housing for asylum seekers. So far, the mayor's office says that approximately 110,000 asylum seekers have made their way to the city since last spring.

