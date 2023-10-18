Rite Aid is closing more than 150 stores. Here's where they are.
Rite Aid plans to shutter 154 stores nationwide as part of its recent bankruptcy filing, including about 40 locations in its home state of Pennsylvania.
The pharmacy chain listed every location set for closure in bankruptcy court documents filed Tuesday, but didn't disclose when each store would be shuttered. Rite Aid declared bankruptcy this week amid slumping sales and mounting opioid-related lawsuits.
The company said Tuesday it received $3.45 billion in new financing that will go toward keeping remaining stores open and keeping employees paid while its restructuring moves forward. The bankruptcy process will help Rite Aid emerge "as a stronger company, well-positioned for long-term success," CEO Jeffrey Stein said.
About 30 stores slated for closure are located in California, according to the filing. Other Rite Aid locations that will be closed are in states including Maryland, Michigan, New York and Washington.
Rite Aid employs 45,000 people, of which more than 6,100 are pharmacists.
The list of locations set to close are:
California
- 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard in Los Angeles
- 4046 South Centiela Avenue in Los Angeles
- 7859 Firestone Boulevard in Downey
- 4402 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach
- 935 North Hollywood Way in Burbank
- 139 North Grand Avenue in Covina
- 13905 Amar Road in La Puente
- 920 East Valley Boulevard inn Alhambra
- 3813 Plaza Drive in Oceanside
- 1670 Main Street in Ramona
- 6505 Mission Gorge Road in San Diego
- 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego
- 25906 Newport Road inn Menifee
- 24829 Del Prado in Dana Point
- 30222 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel
- 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard in Yorba Linda
- 1406 West Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana
- 2738 East Thompson Boulevard in Ventura
- 720 North Ventura Road in Oxnard
- 20572 Homestead Road in Cupertino
- 2620 El Camino Real in Santa Clara
- 901 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz
- 571 Bellevue Road in Atwater
- 5409 Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights
- 1309 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento
- 3029 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa
- 959 Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles
- 3000 South Archibald Avenue in Ontario
- 15800 Imperial Highway in La Mirada
- 8509 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine
- 499 Alvarado Street in Monterey
Connecticut
- 289 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel
Delaware
- 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza in Newark
- 3209 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington
Idaho
- 1600 North Main Street in Meridian
- 5005 West Overland Road in Boise
Maryland
- 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347 in Bel Air
- 728 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton
- 5624 Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore
- 5804 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore
- 7501 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie
- 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie
Massachusetts
- 80 East Main Street in Webster
Michigan
- 924 West Main Street in Fremont
- 507 North Lafayette Street in Greenville
- 715 South Clinton Street in Grand Ledge
- 15250 24 Mile Road in Macomb
- 102 North Centerville Road in Sturgis
- 47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom
- 35250 South Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township
- 51037 Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township
- 3100 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson
- 9155 Telegraph Road in Taylor
- 1243 U.S. 31 South in Manistee
- 29447 Ford Road in Garden City
- 2838 East Court Street in Flint
- 1900 East 8 Mile Road in Detroit
- 36485 Garfield Road in Clinton Township
- 25922 Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills
- 109 North Whittemore Street in St. Johns
- 1124 North Ballenger HIghway in Flint
- 2701 South Cedar Street in Lansing
New Hampshire
- 420 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack
New Jersey
- 4057 Asbury Avenue Suite 8 in Tinton Falls
- 431 Haledon Avenue in Haledon
- 35 Mill Road in Irvington
- 1636 Route 38 Suite 49 in Lumberton
- 773 Hamilton Street in Somerset
- 1434 South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown
- 3 Marshall Hill Road West in Milford
- 210 Bridgeton Pike in Mantua
- 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20 in Mullica Hill
- 2370 Route 33 in Robbinsville
- 1726 Route 37 in East Toms River
- 86 B Lacey Road in Whiting
New York
- 2887 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga
- 2002 Avenue U in Brooklyn
- 2 Whitney Avenue in Floral Park
- 71-18 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing
- 3131 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown
- 2981 Ocean Avenue in Brooklyn
- 3199 Long Beach Road in Oceanside
- 198 West Merrick Road in Valley Stream
- 836 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore
- 2784 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore
- 901 Merrick Road in Copiague
- 577 Larkfield Road in East Northport
- 695 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
- 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road in Medford
- 273 Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay
- 397 Sunrise Highway in West Patchogue
- 593 Old Town Road in Port Jeff Station
- 65 Route 111 in Smithtown
- 2453 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore
- 1567 Penfield Road in Rochester
Ohio
- 3129 Lincoln Way East in Massillon
- 120 South Main Street in New Carlisle
- 146 Woodman Drive in Dayton
- 2701 Market Street in Youngstown
- 401 West North Street in Springfield
- 230 South Main Street in Bellefontaine
Oregon
- 2440 Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Portland
Pennsylvania
- 2715 Parade Street in Erie
- 5612 North Fifth Street in Philadelphia
- 350 Main Street in Pennsburg
- 4011 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia
- 1441 Old York Road in Abington
- 300 Market Street in Johnstown
- 8716 New Falls Road in Levittown
- 1750 Bustleton Avenue in Philadephia
- 169 West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore
- 1315 East Washington Lane in Philadelphia
- 801 Wyoming Avenue Suite 9 in West Pittston
- 657 Heacock Road in Yardley
- 2801 West Dauphin Street in Philadelphia
- 1709 Liberty Street in Erie
- 674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna
- 2722 West 9th Street in Chester
- 950 East Baltimore Pike in Yeadon
- 8235 Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia
- 7941 Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia
- 5440 Lansdowne Avenue in Philadelphia
- 700 Stevenson Boulevard in New Kensington
- 208 East Central Avenue in Titusville
- 1080 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown
- 136 North 63rd Street in Philadelphia
- 351 Brighton Avenue in Rochester
- 5235 Library Road in Bethel Park
- 5990 University Boulevard Suite 30 in Moon Township
- 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh
- 5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh
- 6090 Route 30 in Greensburg
- 4830 William Penn Highway in Export
- 1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle
- 2178 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem
- 1628 South Fourth Street in Allentown
- 2401 East Venango Street in Philadelphia
- 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia
- 200 West Ridge Avenue Suite 112 in Conshohocken
- 301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover
- 7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg
Virginia
- 833 North Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake
- 1458 Mount Pleasant Road in Chesapeake
Washington
- 601 South Grady Way Suite P in Renton
- 3202 132nd Street Southeast in Mill Creek
- 110 Southwest 148th Street in Burien
- 10103 Evergreen Way in Everett
- 8230 Martin Way East in Lacey
- 22201 Meridian Avenue East in Graham
- 9600 15th Avenue Southwest in Seattle
- 2518 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood
- 3620 Factory Blvd Southeast in Bellevue
- 11919 Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue
- 7370 170th Avenue Northeast in Redmond
