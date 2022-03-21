Family members, advocates plan protest after 3rd detainee dies in Rikers custody this year

NEW YORK -- Family members and advocates are planning to protest Monday at Rikers Island after three inmates died so far this year.

They say Gov. Kathy Hochul's "mass jailing plan" is a no go.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it's no secret Rikers lately continues to be known for its deplorable conditions, and inmate advocates say enough is enough.

At least three people have died on Rikers Island so far this year -- a gut-wrenching statistic for family members and those who call themselves survivors of the prison system.

They plan on taking action Monday and say they will band together to decry the governor's jailing plan, which they say is sending more inmates to an already dangerous and inhumane system.

CBS2 spoke with Melvin Collins, who is an inmate at Rikers, over the phone last week.

"These gang members down here don't care. If you're not for them, they stab you, cut you immediately to get you out of the area," he said.

Collins said the conditions are dangerous and simply unsafe.

"It's absolutely horrendous, with no staff for protection, and making it seem as if they can't," he said.

His account was corroborated by the latest scathing report from the federal monitor, saying at the outside, "The Department is trapped in a state of persistent dysfunctionality... Even the first step to improve... Is undercut by the absence of elementary skill."

As for the violence, the monitor described the chaos as detainees easily roam around while basic protocols, like locking doors, are not always followed.

There were more than 6,200 fights last year, and 48 stabbings or slashing in January alone. Those who are hurt report they're waiting hours for medical care, and some assaults go unreported.

That's some of what the groups will be protesting Monday. They say they will rally at 10 a.m. outside the governor's office in Midtown in hopes of making change.