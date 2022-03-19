Department of Correction reports third death in custody on Rikers Island this year

NEW YORK -- Another person has died while in custody on Rikers Island.

The Department of Correction says the detainee passed away at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Eric M. Taylor Center.

The detainee had been in custody since Feb. 27. His identity has not been released, and there's no word on a cause of death.

DOC commissioner Louis Molina released the following statement --

"Every person matters and every death is tragic. We are particularly mindful of this today after suffering another terrible loss yesterday. We are heartbroken for this person's family and loved ones and working with our sister agencies on full investigations into both losses."

This is the third death in custody this year. Another detainee, identified as 39-year-old George Pagan, died in custody Thursday, and 38-year-old Tarz Youngblood died on Feb. 27.