Ridgewood, Queens makes top 5 on Time Out's coolest neighborhoods in the world

NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens.

Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe.

Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second.

Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.

The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants.

And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries.

CLICK HERE for the full list.