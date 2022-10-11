Watch CBS News
Local News

Ridgewood, Queens makes top 5 on Time Out's coolest neighborhoods in the world

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods
Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods 00:44

NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens. 

Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe. 

Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second. 

Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.

The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants. 

And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries. 

CLICK HERE for the full list. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.