Queens community uplifts neighbors displaced by Ridgewood apartment building fire

Earlier this week, a massive fire ripped through a Ridgewood, Queens, apartment building, displacing dozens of people.

The community has since responded. In a matter of days, the basement of a local gym was transformed into a free store, with donations categorized by volunteers.

"Things are still constantly being organized so that when they come in here, it's a peaceful environment. They don't feel overwhelmed. They feel safe in a time where they probably feel the most unsafe," Fuerza Training Systems owner Janibell Suero said.

"We don't know when we're going to come back"

The people of Ridgewood are stepping in after dozens of Madison Street neighbors were displaced by Tuesday's five-alarm fire. The Department of Buildings says it issued full vacate orders for four buildings, affecting 24 units in total. The FDNY said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Five firefighters were injured and a civilian was also hurt in a building fire in Ridgewood, Queens on Jan. 6, 2026. CBS News New York

"A lot of memories, a lot of memories, and we don't know when we're going to come back," said tenant Jigme Dorjee, who was working overnight as a doorman in Manhattan when his wife called to tell him their building was burning.

He said his family is staying temporarily in a hotel with help from the Red Cross, adding that he is grateful for support in a time of upheaval.

"All the families get together. All the neighborhood gets together. They help each other," he said.

Here are local stores doing their part to help

From Hades Inquisition Tattoo Shop to the running club Ridgewood Runners, a network of aid has formed around the families.

"There's been kind of a history of response in this neighborhood," Grace Land clothing shop owner Katie Martin said. "It's an impressive community. People really just take it on themselves to show up for each other."

Volunteers say they've seen an outpouring of generosity and care, receiving four truckloads of clothing and food donations. Now, they're shifting focus to raising money for the families displaced, mobilizing support via social media.

"They need to not feel alone," Suero said.

