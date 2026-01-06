Watch Live: 2 firefighters seriously hurt in 5-alarm Ridgewood, Queens fire, FDNY says
Two firefighters suffered significant injuries battling a blaze in Ridgewood, Queens early Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.
It happened at a building on Madison Street between Seneca and Onderdonk Avenues. There were street closures in the area as a result.
Firefighters said they received the call just before 3:30 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly grew to five alarms, with more than 270 firefighters and EMS personnel responding.
Two firefighters were rushed to a nearby hospital with significant injuries, officials said. A civilian was also hospitalized, but their injuries were said to be minor.
The Red Cross is at the scene to assist impacted residents. MTA buses were brought in to provide warmth.
Officials told people in the area to limit outdoor activity and to keep windows closed due to smoke in the area.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.