Ridgewood School Board considering later start for high school students

Ridgewood School Board considering proposal to start classes later

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The school day could start later for students at Ridgewood High School in New Jersey.

Right now, classes start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.

The school board is now considering a proposal to start classes at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Instead of starting at 7:40 a.m., teachers and staff would begin their day at 7:55 a.m.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposal next Monday.

If approved, the new hours would begin in September.