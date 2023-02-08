Ridgewood School Board considering later start for high school students
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The school day could start later for students at Ridgewood High School in New Jersey.
Right now, classes start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.
The school board is now considering a proposal to start classes at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
Instead of starting at 7:40 a.m., teachers and staff would begin their day at 7:55 a.m.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposal next Monday.
If approved, the new hours would begin in September.
