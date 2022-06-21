Jury deliberations begin in trial of Richard Rojas, man accused in deadly Times Square crash

NEW YORK -- Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the trial of Richard Rojas, the man accused of plowing his car through a crowded Times Square, killing an 18-year-old tourist and injuring several others.

Rojas faces numerous charges in the case, including murder.

Alyssa Elsman, 18, was killed and 22 others were hurt in the 2017 crash.

The defense says Rojas has a history of mental illness. He pleaded not guilty.