Closing arguments set to start in trial of Richard Rojas, accused in 2017 Times Square crash
NEW YORK -- Closing arguments get underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of plowing his car through Times Square and killing a tourist.
Richard Rojas, 31, faces numerous charges in the case, including murder and attempted murder.
Alyssa Elsman, 18, was killed and 22 others were hurt in the 2017 crash.
The defense says Rojas has a history of mental illness. He pleaded not guilty.
