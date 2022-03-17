Watch CBS News

Long Island acid attack suspect still on the loose one year later

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Acid attack suspect still on the loose one year later 00:30

ELMONT, N.Y. -- It has been one year since an acid attack left a young woman severely burned on Long Island, and the suspect is still on the loose. 

Nafiah Ikram was a pre-med student at Hofstra University when she was burned and blinded in the driveway of her family's Elmont home. 

She has since undergone multiple surgeries. 

But police never arrested her attacker. 

Ikram will be joined by her family and local leaders at a press conference Thursday to demand justice in her case.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.