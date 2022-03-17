Long Island acid attack suspect still on the loose one year later

Acid attack suspect still on the loose one year later

ELMONT, N.Y. -- It has been one year since an acid attack left a young woman severely burned on Long Island, and the suspect is still on the loose.

Nafiah Ikram was a pre-med student at Hofstra University when she was burned and blinded in the driveway of her family's Elmont home.

She has since undergone multiple surgeries.

But police never arrested her attacker.

Ikram will be joined by her family and local leaders at a press conference Thursday to demand justice in her case.