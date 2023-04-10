Revel opens electric vehicle charging superhub open to public 24/7 in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A new electric vehicle charging superhub opened Monday in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand for the grand opening at Revel's new public EV charging station.

The 15-stall fast charging station is located in the historic Dime Building, where Revel recently moved its corporate headquarters.

It will be open to the public for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week for drivers with any brand of electric car.

"We are plugging into a greener, cleaner and more prosperous future. This says so much, this will be the largest public accessible, ultra-fast charging station in New York State," Adams said.

Revel says it plans to build additional charging superhubs across the five boroughs in the coming years.