Watch CBS News
Local News

Revel opens electric vehicle charging superhub open to public 24/7 in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams speaks at Revel EV charging hub opening
Mayor Adams speaks at Revel EV charging hub opening 00:46

NEW YORK -- A new electric vehicle charging superhub opened Monday in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand for the grand opening at Revel's new public EV charging station. 

The 15-stall fast charging station is located in the historic Dime Building, where Revel recently moved its corporate headquarters. 

It will be open to the public for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week for drivers with any brand of electric car.

Mayor Adams speaks at opening of Revel EV charging hub 05:04

"We are plugging into a greener, cleaner and more prosperous future. This says so much, this will be the largest public accessible, ultra-fast charging station in New York State," Adams said.

Revel says it plans to build additional charging superhubs across the five boroughs in the coming years. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.