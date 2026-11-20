A retired New York City police lieutenant will not face charges for fatally shooting a dog in Yorktown Heights.

The shooting happened back on Aug. 5.

The Westchester County district attorney's office says James Molloy was walking a volunteer therapy dog along Route 118 when another dog named Luke broke free from his leash and ran toward Molloy while barking aggressively.

According to the DA's office, Luke then lunged at Molloy and the therapy dog, and Molloy, who is legally authorized to carry a firearm, fired one shot at Luke, killing him.

Luke – a 12-year-old, 96-pound shepherd-husky mix – belonged to a man who is experiencing homelessness and is well-known in the community.

Molloy was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment.

The DA's office says a necropsy determined that Luke's teeth were bared, his mouth was open in a biting posture and he was in a pouncing stance when Molloy shot him, and a forensic veterinarian testified that Luke was less than a second away from attacking Molloy when he was shot.

Friday, the Westchester County DA said a grand jury voted not to indict Molloy.

A spokesperson for Molloy said he shot the dog because he believed he was in immediate danger of serious injury.

"We recognize that the loss of a pet is deeply upsetting, particularly for its owners. Nothing about today's decision diminishes that loss or the emotions surrounding what happened. Jim understands that grief and has never sought to minimize it," the spokesperson said in a statement, in part.