Retired NYPD officer accused of killing homeless man's dog in Yorktown Heights

A retired New York City police officer is facing two felony charges after allegedly fatally shooting a dog.

Matt Steele, who is experiencing homelessness, told police that on Wednesday night, his dog, a 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix named Luke, broke off his leash and approached a man walking a dog along busy Route 118 in Yorktown Heights.

Steele told CBS News New York the two dogs started "scuffling," and before he could reach the dogs, the other owner allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Luke, killing him.

Yorktown Police charged James J. Molloy, 61, with aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment, saying the gunfire "created a grave risk of death to others."

Because Molloy is a retired NYPD officer, he was allowed to carry a firearm. He made a brief court appearance Thursday morning and was released on no bail and told to return to court next week.

There was no answer at Molloy's home, and he did not return a text message seeking comment.

Yorktown residents say Steele is well known in the community, and many have offered him assistance over the last few years, including a daily cup of coffee.

"People would bring food here every day for Matt and the dog, any necessities that Matt would need," resident Stephen Gardner said.

Thursday, community members brought him flowers, including bouquets with dog biscuits inside, to offer their sympathy.

Luke the dog was shot and killed in Yorktown Heights on Aug. 5, 2026. Town of Yorktown

"I'm literally in shock. I'm just in shock," resident Mike Androsko said. "I've been in town my whole life, I've known Matt for over two years, and I've never seen any aggressiveness from the dog, point blank."

"Irresponsibility. Just, there could have been a better way to defuse a situation like this," Gardner said.

Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman says it's a terrible situation.

"This was this young man's anchor, this dog. It really was," he said.

Lachterman said he knew Luke from taking him on walks over the years, calling him "curious and friendly."

"This incident also serves as a reminder that the lawful ownership of firearms carries with it a profound responsibility to exercise sound judgment and use deadly force only when it is truly necessary. I hope this case is resolved fairly, based on the evidence, while our community continues to support those affected by this tragedy," he wrote, in part, in a statement.