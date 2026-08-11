Retired NYPD officer accused of shooting homeless man's dog faces hostile crowd at Yorktown court

There was a show of support Tuesday night outside Yorktown Justice Court, where a former New York City police officer faced charges in the shooting death of a dog named Luke.

The case has elicited strong emotions across the community, with many rallying around the dog's owner, who is homeless.

"Justice for Luke"

As retired NYPD Officer James Molloy walked out of court, he was surrounded by angry and emotional supporters demanding "justice for Luke." The 61-year-old is facing charges, including first-degree reckless endangerment and aggravated cruelty to animals in the Aug. 5 shooting.

Luke, a shepherd-husky mix, was shot and killed on Aug. 5, 2026, police said. Town of Yorktown

Supporters said the killing of the 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix struck a chord in their community.

"You don't need to pull a gun on a dog that old," one person said.

"It's ugly living in the world where animal abusers aren't held accountable, and we are tired of it," Yorktown resident Shauna Amiot said.

"It's concerning, disheartening that the people who are supposed to protect us have the mindset like this," resident Charlie Jaacomo added.

Supporters also rallied for Luke's owner, Matt Steele, a homeless man who is well known and beloved in the area.

Steele declined to be interviewed.

"I spoke with Matt. He's got a big heart. He doesn't want anyone to hate [the accused]. He hates what he did, and so do we," resident Enzo Addeo said.

Luke was shot following scuffle with another dog, police say

A memorial continues to grow on busy Route 118 in downtown Yorktown Heights, where police say the shooting happened.

They say Luke broke free from his leash and approached Molloy, who was walking his own dog.

The two dogs began scuffling and Molloy allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot, killing Luke.

Molloy's next court date is in October. Community members said they are paying close attention.

"We will be here. We aren't going anywhere if we don't get justice for Luke," resident Lauren Baudendistel said.