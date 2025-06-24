New effort aims to replant functionally extinct American Chestnut trees across New York City

New effort to replant functionally extinct trees that once populated our area by the billions

New effort to replant functionally extinct trees that once populated our area by the billions

New effort to replant functionally extinct trees that once populated our area by the billions

There's a new effort to replant functionally extinct trees that once populated the New York City area by the billions.

Researchers are working to make the American Chestnut more resistant to the fungus that wiped them out.

American Chestnut trees nearly wiped out by fungus

A fragile sapling now taking root in Green-Wood Cemetery's Chestnut Path is part of an ambitious new effort to bring back a tree that once dominated northeastern forests.

The American Chestnut was once considered one of the largest and fastest-growing species in the region, but a deadly fungal disease nearly wiped it out. Now, a partnership between the New York Restoration Project and the American Chestnut Foundation is working to change that.

"Scientists estimate that we lost around 3 billion trees within a really short window of time," said Jason Smith of the New York Restoration Project. "It was the first real disaster caused by an invasive disease in our forests after colonization."

The project aims to plant 1,000 American Chestnut trees in New York City over the course of several years. The species is considered functionally extinct due to a blight caused by a fungus identified at the Bronx Zoo in 1904. Over the next few decades, the trees were nearly wiped out.

"In the wild, they don't grow to maturity anymore," Smith said. "They rarely flower or fruit. So the role they played in our forest is gone."

Researchers hope to make trees more resistant to blight

A small group of chestnuts is now growing at the cemetery, though several have already succumbed to the disease. Researchers are closely observing the survivors to better understand resistance patterns. The few trees that continue to thrive are being propagated for future planting across the five boroughs.

"Our chestnuts are really productive," said Sara Evans, Director of Living Collections and Curator at Green-Wood Cemetery. "They flower and produce a ton of nuts every single year."

Each tree in the program is tagged with a unique number so scientists can track its development over time. The long-term goal is to isolate the genetic traits that provide resistance to the blight.

So far, partners say more than 100 trees have been planted by volunteers and local institutions participating in the multi-year restoration effort. Organizers say the work is both ecological and cultural.

"New Yorkers used to eat a ton of chestnuts, like just from food carts on the streets. Like, that's how abundant the chestnuts were way back in the day," Evans said. "Environmentally really important ... considered one of the keystone species in our northeastern forests."

The return of this lost giant begins with one baby seedling, quietly taking root in Brooklyn's historic Chestnut Grove.

Registration for planting chestnut trees this spring has closed. Those interested in next year's effort can learn more here.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.