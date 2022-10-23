Rep. Lee Zeldin agrees to debate Gov. Kathy Hochul on Spectrum TV on Tuesday

NEW YORK -- The New York gubernatorial race is heating up and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin has finally agreed to debate Gov. Kathy Hochul.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Sunday, the move comes just days before early voting starts and as the polls are tightening.

The gubernatorial gladiators have finally agreed to enter the debate arena. After weeks of attacking Hochul for agreeing to just one debate on cable TV, Rep. Zeldin blinked, saying he will show up Tuesday for a one-hour matchup on Spectrum TV.

Still, the Long Island congressman continued to complain that many New Yorkers won't be able to watch because it wont be on broadcast television.

"Someone needs to remind her," he said of Hochul, "that she was never even elected governor. New Yorkers aren't her apostles. She is not the mother of the state's counties, and the people want to be in charge of their own government again. Meanwhile, Hochul thinks she is an emperor governor, running for a 16th term."

It was just last Monday when Zeldin ducked Kramer's question about whether he would agree to face the governor.

"Will you accept the debate, the one debate that she's agreed to?" Kramer asked.

"I have not. I believe it's not the only option. The people are pitting this as there is only two options here -- no debates or one debate. The answer is, the better option, and the one New Yorkers want, is for there to be multiple debates across the state," Zeldin said.

Hochul campaign spokesperson Jerrel Harvey was quick to welcome Zeldin's about-face.

"After months of hiding, Congressman Zeldin has finally agreed to participate in Tuesday's debate. Gov. Hochul looks forward to highlighting her strong record of delivering results and exposing Lee Zeldin's dangerous lies," Harvey said.

With polls tightening, Hochul spent Sunday speaking at a number of Black churches in New York City. Getting New York City voters to the polls is key to her campaign strategy.

The debate comes just days before New Yorkers start making their gubernatorial preferences known.

Early voting starts Saturday.