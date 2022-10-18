Hochul turns up the heat on Zeldin as polls show N.Y. governor's race tightening

NEW YORK - Three weeks before election day, Gov. Kathy Hochul's once commanding lead is tightening, according to two polls.

One has her almost neck and neck with her Republican challenger.

As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, for most of the campaign Hochul has barely mentioned Rep. Lee Zeldin during her public appearances, as if going after her Republican opponent would somehow justify his existence.

Tuesday, with polls tightening, it was no more Mrs. Nice Guy as she talked about his record on crime.

"He has no credibility talking about this when he voted against programs. He supported the Supreme Court taking away my ability to protect citizens as has been the law for 108 years about concealed carry," Hochul said.

Hochul took on Republican opponent Zeldin on one of the Long Island congressman's key issues - crime. He says she's soft on crime. She says it's him who has a bad record.

"He wants to make our subways safer by making sure everyone sitting on the subway has a loaded weapon. I don't think so," Hochul said.

The governor turned her bazookas on Zeldin as two new polls showed that with just three weeks before the election, the race is getting closer. Siena College poll has the governor ahead by 11, 52%-41%. Three weeks ago, Hochul led by 17. More worrisome for Hochul is the new Quinnipiac poll that makes it a four point race, Hochul 50%, Zeldin 46%.

The Quinnipiac poll has Hochul ahead in New York City, Zeldin with a one point lead in the suburbs.

The big news is with independent voters, who make up almost a quarter of the New York electorate. Zeldin has 57% of independent voters, Hochul 37%.

The polls also reflect voter fears about the economy and crime, two issues that Zeldin has hit hard. Tuesday, he was at a Queens subway stop after a fight on the tracks led to a person being struck by a train.

"A lot of people are telling me that they're keeping their head on a swivel more than ever before. People are walking these streets in a way like they're in a combat zone," Zeldin said.

Zeldin is also trying to take away Hochul's signature issue - abortion. He doesn't support abortions, but he has a new commercial saying he won't try to change New York's law.

Some Democrats say there are many ways a governor can influence abortion rights. For example, Hochul has increased funding for abortion clinics that serve patients coming from other states. A Republican governor could end that.

Zeldin has also told an anti-abortion rights group that it would be a great idea to appoint a health commissioner who opposed abortion.