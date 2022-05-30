Removal of benches at Stamford bus shelters causes stir among bus riders

STAMFORD, Conn. - A move to address a quality of life issue is now causing issues for bus riders.

They tell CBS2's Tony Aiello an effort to solve one problem has created another.

In downtown Stamford, Abe Lincoln on a bench is public art. When it comes to public transit, the removal of eight benches from four bus shelters near old Town Hall is an issue.

"It's very uncomfortable. You want to sit down, you have to stand up," said bus rider Cindy Flores.

Since the metal benches were removed last month, rider Sandy Bee now sits and waits on a stone ledge outside the shelter.

"You have people who are legitimately bus riders and they're looking for a place to sit down and rest, after work, or whatever the issue is, and now that's been taken away," Bee said.

Even so, she understands why it was done.

The Downtown Stamford Special Services District says the seats were removed after a "drumbeat of concerns" about drinking and drug use as people, many of them experiencing homelessness, congregated at the bus shelters when ridership dropped during the pandemic.

Carolyn Murray is OK with the bench removal.

"I think it was great, due to the fact it was being misused," said bus rider Carolyn Murray.

Stamford has an ordinance against loitering and virtually every business near the bus stop has posted a notice about it in the window.

Some support increased enforcement and patrols to diminish quality of life concerns.

"And try to monitor and eliminated as much of that element as possible, rather than make everybody pay the penalty," Bee said.

The downtown district says it is taking a multiprong approach, with increased social service outreach to vulnerable populations. A spokesman said the bus shelter situation is "a challenge we are working through."

The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness says it generally discourages moves such as yanking benches where homeless might gather. It is asking Stamford officials for more information.