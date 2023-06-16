Mount Vernon building renamed for late Westchester County leader Reginald A. LaFayette

Mount Vernon building dedicated in honor of Reginald A. LaFayette

Mount Vernon building dedicated in honor of Reginald A. Lafayette

Mount Vernon building dedicated in honor of Reginald A. Lafayette

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A man who mentored countless elected officials in Westchester County was honored Friday.

A county building in Mount Vernon was renamed for the late Reginald A. LaFayette.

LaFayette was an election commissioner, Democratic Party chair and county power broker for more than 30 years.

He was remembered as a straight shooter, a sharp dresser and a caring mentor.

"He wasn't just a Democratic leader. He was your friend. He was your confidante. He was an uncle. He was a dad," Elections Commissioner Tajian Nelson said.

Republican leaders also attended in a show of respect for a man who influenced Westchester County for decades.

LaFayette died suddenly in 2022 at age 69.