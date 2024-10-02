Watch CBS News
Sports

Tolkin, Morgan, Manoel each score second-half goals as Red Bulls top Toronto

/ AP

Red Bulls graphic 00:12

TORONTO — John Tolkin, Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel each scored a goal in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 4-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (11-7-14) has not lost to Toronto (11-18-4) since a 3-1 decision at BMO Field in July 2019. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Toronto, a run that includes eight victories.

Emil Forsberg opened the scoring for New York in the 27th minute when he calmly rolled in a penalty kick. He is 4 for 4 this season from the spot.

Toronto's Prince Owusu scored on a penalty kick in the 66th to get within 2-1. But New York answered three minutes later when Morgan also converted from the spot.

Toronto finished with 10 men, losing Federico Bernardeschi to a second yellow card in the 75th.

Manoel added an insurance goal in the 88th.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.