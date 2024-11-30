Andres Reyes, Carlos Coronel lead Red Bulls to MLS Cup final with 1-0 victory over Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — Andres Reyes scored two minutes into the second half and Carlos Coronel made it stand up for first-year coach Sandro Schwarz as the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 in an Eastern Conference final on Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium to advance to their second MLS Cup final.

The Red Bulls are the first No. 7 seed to play for the championship after joining the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to win three straight playoff matches on the road.

Schwarz, who left Germany's Hertha BSC to coach the Red Bulls, led his team past second-seeded and defending-champion Columbus in the first round, winning the rubber match on the road. The Red Bulls beat No. 6 seed New York City FC 2-0 at Citi Field in a semifinal.

Coronel saved three shots in his ninth playoff appearance — all with the Red Bulls. Coronel has all three of his postseason clean sheets this season.

The Red Bulls grabbed the lead in the 47th minute when Reyes scored with a header off a free kick by fellow defender John Tolkin. It was Reyes' first goal in his ninth postseason appearance. Tolkin's assist was his third in nine playoff appearances with after notching his first two and his only goal last season.

Pedro Gallese finished without a save in his 11th career playoff start — all with Orlando City. He allowed one goal in four starts this postseason entering play.

The Red Bulls have made the playoffs every season since 2010. They advanced to the final just once — losing 3-1 to the Columbus Crew in 2008. The club played in the conference final for the sixth time and first since 2018.

Oscar Pareja, who became Orlando City's manager in 2019, led the club to its first conference championship match.