Choupo-Moting scores twice to rally Red Bulls past Real Salt Lake 2-1

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored early in the second half and again on a penalty kick late in stoppage time to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday night.

Real Salt Lake (9-12-4) grabbed the lead three minutes into the match and took it into halftime after 18-year-old rookie midfielder Zavier Gozo used assists from William Agada and Diego Luna to score his third goal of the season. Agada's assist was his second while Luna's was his fifth.

The Red Bulls (10-10-6) pulled even in the 52nd minute when Choupo-Moting used assists from Emil Forsberg and defender Raheem Edwards to score. It was a career-high eighth assist for Forsberg and the second for Edwards.

Choupo-Moting scored his 15th goal this season nine minutes into stoppage time. The PK was awarded after he was fouled by Justen Glad.

Rookie A.J. Marcucci finished with two saves in his second start for the Red Bulls in league play. He is 4-0-2 across all competitions.

Rafael Cabral turned away five shots for Real Salt Lake.

Luna exited in the 85th minute after his second yellow card and will miss the next match for Real Salt Lake.

The Red Bulls' Kyle Duncan was tagged with a red card in the 90th minute for violent conduct and will also miss the next match.

New York is unbeaten at home in its last five matchups with RSL, improving to 7-1-4 all time.

The Red Bulls are 9-2-2 at home on the season. The nine wins is the most for the defending Eastern Conference champions since 2019.

Real Salt Lake is 43-9-17 when scoring first under coach Pablo Mastroeni but five of the losses have come this season. The club falls to 3-7-3 on the road this season.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. The Red Bulls will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.