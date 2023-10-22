Red Bulls clinch playoff spot after John Tolkin's penalty kick in stoppage time

Watch CBS News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — John Tolkin scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time and the New York Red Bulls beat Nashville 1-0 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

New York (11-13-10) has made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons. It is longest active streak in American professional sports. They began the day with 40 points, one place out of a postseason berth.

Nashville (13-11-10) is 2-2-5 in last nine regular-season matches. The club beat the New England Revolution 3-2 last time out, but has not won two in a row since a four-match run spanning May and June.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made four saves.

The Red Bulls entered the match having faced 235 shots this season. The league low for a 34-match season was 301 by Kansas City in 2013.

