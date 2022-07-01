Watch CBS News
Sports

Ngoma scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Atlanta United

/ AP

Red Bulls graphic 00:12

HARRISON, N.J. — Serge Ngoma scored in the 89th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ngoma's goal came six minutes after teammate Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick to tie it.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Carlos Miguel saved two shots for the Red Bulls (8-5-5). Rocco Rios Novo saved one shot for United (5-7-4).

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Red Bulls visiting Sporting Kansas City while United visits New York City FC.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 11:54 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.