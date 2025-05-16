RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon 2025 route map, road closures for tomorrow's race

The 2025 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon will be held Saturday, taking an estimated 28,000 runners on a route past some of the borough's most famous locations.

We have everything you need to know about the course, road closures and how to track the results.

Route map for 2025 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

The start will once again be located next to the Brooklyn Museum. Participants will run past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza before entering Prospect Park. After a loop around the park, runners will exit from the southwest corner onto Ocean Parkway and cruise toward the finish on the world-famous Coney Island Boardwalk.

Mile 1: Start by heading south on Washington Avenue. Turn right onto Empire Boulevard then right onto Flatbush Avenue heading north. Grand Army Plaza marks mile 1.5.

Mile 2: Proceed around Grand Army Plaza. Once you're heading south on Flatbush Avenue, you've reached mile 2.

Mile 3: Take a right turn onto Ocean Avenue, then another right onto Parkside Avenue.

Mile 4: From Parkside Avenue, proceed into Prospect Park at Machate Circle onto East Drive.

Miles 5-6: Runners will make a full counter-clockwise loop of Prospect Park before exiting at Machate Circle. Exiting marks you past the 10K mark.

Mile 7: Head south down Fort Hamilton Parkway onto Ocean Parkway.

Miles 8-12: Proceed onto Ocean Parkway and head south towards Coney Island.

Mile 13-Finish: Take a right as Ocean Parkway turns into Surf Avenue. Take a left on W 10th Street towards the Coney Island Boardwalk. A sidewalk ramp will take runners up onto the Coney Island Boardwalk where they will make a right towards the finish before W 15th Street.

Plan a location to reunite with your loved ones, as there may be cell service saturation. The RBC Brooklyn Half After-Party at Maimonides Park (8 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.) is a great place to reunite!

When does the Brooklyn half marathon start?

The first wave steps off at 7 a.m., followed by three additional waves at 7:25 a.m., 7:50 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to plan their arrival time based on their wave, with first wave runners arriving at 5:45 a.m., second wave at 6:10 a.m., third wave at 6:35 a.m. and fourth wave at 7 a.m.

Participants planning on taking the subway should take the 2/3 train. Those running in the first and third waves should get off at Franklin Avenue, and second and fourth waves should get off at Grand Army Plaza. There will be no 4 train service to and from Brooklyn on Saturday.

The car/taxi drop-off location for waves 1 and 3 is Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place. For waves 2 and 4, it's St. John's Place and Plaza Street East.

Security screenings for waves 1 and 3 will take place at Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue. They will be held at Eastern Parkway and Underhill Avenue for waves 2 and 4.

Road closures for Brooklyn half marathon

The NYPD has announced the following street closures for Saturday.

Route:

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive

South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive

East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive

West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Miscellaneous:

Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 20th Street

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 12th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Brooklyn half marathon live tracker and results

Download the NYRR App here for live, unofficial results.

Awards will be given on site to the top three finishers in the overall men, women and nonbinary categories.

First place winners get $2,000, second place winners get $1,000, and third place winners get $500. Small prizes of $200 and $100 are given to fourth and fifth place finishers, respectively.

Additionally, the first Brooklyn resident who finishes in the men, women and nonbinary categories will be awarded $500.

There are also $100 time bonuses for runners who break the existing event record and finish under standard completion time.

The top five men's, women's and nonbinary teams to finish will win $500, $400, $300, $200 and $100, respectively.