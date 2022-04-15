John Lhota arrested in connection to arson at Rash bar in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested in connection to an arson at a Brooklyn nightclub.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as 24-year-old John Lhota, pouring gasoline inside the Rash bar in Bushwick on April 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Lhota then tossed a lit cigarette on the floor. When that did not cause a fire, he allegedly used a cigarette lighter to ignite the gasoline.

The fire caused major damage to the building and injured two workers.

Additional surveillance video allegedly shows Lhota purchasing a red gas canister at a service station and filling it with gasoline prior to the incident.

Lhota has been charged with arson. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.