Watch CBS News

Arson investigators looking into fire at Rash Bar in Bushwick

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Arson investigation at Brooklyn bar 00:17

NEW YORK -- Arson investigators are looking into a fire that injured two people at a bar in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday night inside Rash Bar on Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a man poured liquor on the floor and set it on fire before running away. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another was treated at the scene. 

So far, there's no information about the suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 7:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.