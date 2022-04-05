Arson investigators looking into fire at Rash Bar in Bushwick

NEW YORK -- Arson investigators are looking into a fire that injured two people at a bar in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday night inside Rash Bar on Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a man poured liquor on the floor and set it on fire before running away.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another was treated at the scene.

So far, there's no information about the suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.