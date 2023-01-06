Watch CBS News
Rangers erupt for 3 goals in 2nd period, go on to beat Canadiens

By CBS New York Team

MONTREAL -- Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie with a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the surging Rangers, who won their third straight and improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games.

Jaroslav Halak made 17 saves.

Chytil's first goal made it 3-0 at 13:27 of the second, 59 seconds after Schneider scored. Chytil added a power-play goal into an empty net with 70 seconds left in the third.

Joel Armia scored his first goal of the season 14:46 into the third for the Canadiens, who have lost seven games in a row.

Jake Allen stopped 27 of 30 shots.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Canadiens: Host the St. Louis Blues in the second game of a four-game homestand Saturday night.

