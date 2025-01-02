Zibanejad and Berard score, Quick stops 32 shots as Rangers beat Bruins to end 4-game skid

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad and Brett Berard scored in the first period, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Rangers won at home for the first time since Dec. 6 as Quick was steady in place of injured starter Igor Shesterkin to get his 399th career victory.

Elias Lindholm scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman had 25 saves. The Bruins have lost three of four.

Zibanejad tapped a loose puck past Swayman at 9:48 of the first for his seventh goal of the season and second since Nov. 30.

Berard made it 2-0 with 7:07 remaining in the period with his third.

Lindholm scored at 7:57 of the second to get the Bruins on the scoreboard.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York improved to 8-9-1 at home this season after going 30-11-0 at Madison Square Garden year.

Bruins: Boston fell to 8-10-2 on the road.

Key moment

Quick, who turns 39 on Jan. 21, made successive saves on Boston's Mark Kastelic, Justin Brazeau and John Beecher about 7 1/2 minutes into the second. He improved to 6-4-0 this season. His previous win was on Nov. 30.

Key stat

Zibanejad's goal was the 301st of his career and his 700th point. The 31-year-old forward has 22 points in 37 games this season.

Up Next

Bruins visit Toronto on Saturday and Rangers play at Washington.