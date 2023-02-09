Rangers acquire veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

NEW YORK -- Poised to make a run in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers just got a serious upgrade to their offense.

New York acquired veteran right wing Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

The Rangers, who also received defenseman Niko Mikkola in the deal, parted with a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, and prospects Sammy Blais and Hunter Skinner.

St. Louis will also reportedly retain 50% of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary cap it.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired F Vladimir Tarasenko and D Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Sammy Blais and Hunter Skinner.



Full details ⤵️https://t.co/HF8rg4uq40 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 9, 2023

Tarasenko, who is in the final season of an eight-year, $60 million contract, has just 10 goals in 38 games. When on his game, however, the lefty-shooting sniper is widely regarded as one of the better goal scorers in the NHL, having eclipsed 30 six times during his 11-year career, including 34 last season and a career-high 40 in 2015-16.

Tarasenko has also proven to be a solid playmaker, registering at least 33 assists six times, including a career-high 48 last season.

Overall, Tarasenko has 262 goals and 291 assists in 644 regular season games. As for the postseason, he had 11 goals and six assists during the Blues' run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19.

Tarasenko will likely be paired with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad on the Rangers' top line.

Mikkola, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound blueliner, has three assists in 50 games this season.

The Rangers (29-14-8) are currently firmly entrenched in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.