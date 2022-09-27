Family of Randy Cox, man left paralyzed while in custody of New Haven Police, seeks $100 million in damages

New Haven announces police reforms after man in custody was paralyzed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The family of a man left paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven Police is now suing the city, seeking $100 million in damages.

We warn you, the video is difficult to watch.

Randy Cox has been paralyzed from the chest down since getting arrested by New Haven Police in June.

The 36-year-old was sitting by himself in the back of a police van, handcuffed, when the driver stopped suddenly, sending Cox crashing head-first into the doors.

When officers later opened the back of the van, Cox told them he couldn't move, even saying he thought his neck was broken, but they pulled him out of the van by his feet.

He was processed in a wheelchair and dragged into a holding cell.

Five officers were later placed on administrative leave.

"What happened to Randy Cox never should have happened, and if we say we respect Randy Cox's life ... then we have to show that by action," said Benjamin Crump, Cox's attorney.

Cox was recently readmitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries.