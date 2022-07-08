Calls for federal charges against New Haven police officers for treatment of Randy Cox

Calls for federal charges in treatment of man in custody in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- There are calls for a federal investigation into the treatment of a Connecticut man in New Haven Police custody.

Randy Cox was arrested on June 18 on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun. He was injured while in custody in the back of a police van when an officer slammed on the brakes to avoid an accident.

After arriving at the police station, officers allegedly failed to provide proper medical attention and Cox was paralyzed from the chest down.

Civil rights leader Ben Crump joined Cox's family on Friday demanding that federal charges be brought.

"They know what these officers did, and we want to know if the New Haven Police Department and city leadership is going to give them justice," Crump said.

"I want the people to know that it's my son and we have to pray for him," said Doreen Coleman, Cox's mother.

Reforms, including eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and requiring prisoners to be properly secured, have been announced.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave.