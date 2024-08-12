Randall's Island migrant shelter security upped following weekend stabbing. Here's what's being done.

NEW YORK -- New York City stepped up security in and around the Randall's Island migrant shelter on Monday following the stabbing of a 26-year-old man over the weekend.

Some tents of an encampment surrounding the shelter were also removed.

There is now private security inside the shelter and more police patrols on the grounds outside, changes that were prompted by stabbing of the man outside the shelter on Sunday morning. Police said the stabbing victim, who was wounded in the torso, refuses to talk to them, but they are still searching for his assailant.

Mayor Eric Adams' plan

Mayor Eric Adams was asked by CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer what he plans to do to quell the violence.

"We're going to examine on how we continue to make which is an untenable situation as safe as possible," Adams said. "It's a challenge. And you've heard me say this over and over again, Marcia. You can't put thousands of people in one setting, don't allow them to work, don't allow them to do extracurricular activities and not have situation that's going to arise."

The questions and answers followed the weekend stabbing and the earlier decision to eject dozens of migrants because their time ran out to erect tent encampments on the grounds.

There were fewer tents there Monday than what CBS News New York saw on Friday, with one migrant saying the police are trying to get some to move.

Alexis Zambrano, a migrant from Venezuela, said through a translator he understands that people living with someone or with kids are allowed to stay, but those who live alone were asked to leave.

How migrants are biding their time

The migrants that remain continue to eke out an existence. Some tried to sell food. One woman cooked a meal for her family. A barber who has set up shop along the water spent time shaving his own face because there were no customers.

Kramer asked the mayor what he would do about the encampments.

"We're not going to allow encampments on our streets, just as we're not going to allow them on Randall's Island," Adams said.

It's unclear if the city plans to take further action to remove the tents and tarps.