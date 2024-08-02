NYC police sweep migrant shelter for "dangerous contraband" days after deadly shooting

NEW YORK -- New York City police conducted a surprise sweep at the Randall's Island migrant shelter days after a woman was shot and killed there.

Officers were searching for "dangerous contraband," NYPD told CBS News New York on Friday.

Police search migrant shelter tents

Around 3,000 people staying at the shelter had to sit under the hot sun when police abruptly started searching the tents that many have been living in for months.

"You know, it's good for us. It's to protect us. We don't know what is inside. So let's say if they have a gun or some drugs, taking that out is good for us," said one shelter resident.

Police said the search involved K9 units and that they got some hits on bags. But no bags have been opened yet because they are waiting on search warrants, officials said.

Legal Aid Society calls sweep "a big show"

However, the Legal Aid Society called the police operation "draconian."

"They have already metal detectors. They're searching all the bags of people as they come in. It certainly gives the impression that they want to create a big show and send a message, not that they have a strategy here to actually identify specific problems and protect people in a targeted way," said Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

Legal Aid said if anyone is arrested, their lawyers will look into if that person's constitutional rights were violated in the sweep.

Police sweep comes days after deadly shooting

On Monday, a 44-year-old woman living at the Randall's Island shelter was shot and killed at a gathering there. Two people were injured.

Police believe a man opened fire into a crowd in retaliation for a robbery.

As the NYPD investigated the shooting, officers towed dozens of unregistered cars and mopeds from the shelter lot. At least one vehicle was found to be stolen.