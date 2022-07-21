3 young adults, 1 teenager charged in drive-by assault against Hasidic Jews in Rockland County

MONSEY, N.Y. -- Police say three young adults and a teenager are facing charges in a drive-by assault against Hasidic Jews in Monsey.

It happened Sunday morning.

In three separate incidents, the four suspects, who were riding in a pickup truck, are accused of firing a BB gun and throwing eggs at Hasidic Jews walking on the street.

READ MORE: Rockland County police searching for white Ford F-150 truck in connection to recent attacks on Hasidic Jews

Two of the suspects are 19 years old, one is 18 and the other is 17.

"Ramapo is a diverse community. All people have the basic right to live in our community without fear," said Ramapo Police Chief Marty Riley. "When hate visits Ramapo, it not only rattles the community, it also rattles the town officials and our officers. We take these crimes very seriously."

The charges include attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.