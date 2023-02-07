Rally today in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI

N.Y. lawmakers look to lower limit for DWI

N.Y. lawmakers look to lower limit for DWI

N.Y. lawmakers look to lower limit for DWI

NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge.

Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC.

Read More: New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWI

If a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.

State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.