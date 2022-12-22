Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWI

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC calls on state to crack down on drunk driving
NYC calls on state to crack down on drunk driving 00:40

NEW YORK -- New York City is pushing for a major change to help crack down on impaired drivers. 

The Department of Transportation plans to bring the proposal to Albany in an effort to raise accountability for reckless driving. 

"The one enforcement-related proposal we are discussing today is our push to lower the state's legal blood alcohol concentration threshold or BAC for DWI from 0.08 to 0.05 percent," said Margaret Forgione, first deputy commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. 

In 2021, there were 42 traffic fatalities in the city tied to drunk driving, according to Forgione. That's a nearly 60 percent increase from the previous 3-year average. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.