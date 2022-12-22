New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWI

NYC calls on state to crack down on drunk driving

NEW YORK -- New York City is pushing for a major change to help crack down on impaired drivers.

The Department of Transportation plans to bring the proposal to Albany in an effort to raise accountability for reckless driving.

"The one enforcement-related proposal we are discussing today is our push to lower the state's legal blood alcohol concentration threshold or BAC for DWI from 0.08 to 0.05 percent," said Margaret Forgione, first deputy commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

In 2021, there were 42 traffic fatalities in the city tied to drunk driving, according to Forgione. That's a nearly 60 percent increase from the previous 3-year average.