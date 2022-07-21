Watch CBS News
Tickets now on sale for the Radio City Rockettes' "Christmas Spectacular"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The holiday spirit found its way into a sweltering day.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the "Christmas Spectacular" starring the Radio City Rockettes.

The production starts Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2, 2023, at Radio City Music Hall.

The show debuted in 1933 and, since then, has entertained and inspired more than 69 million people from around the world.

