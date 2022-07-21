Tickets now on sale for the Radio City Rockettes' "Christmas Spectacular"

NEW YORK -- The holiday spirit found its way into a sweltering day.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the "Christmas Spectacular" starring the Radio City Rockettes.

It’s official! We are thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular at @RadioCity are on sale now at https://t.co/HyND56FXMU. Can’t wait to see you there ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/5QBZGKvoWB — Rockettes (@Rockettes) July 20, 2022

The production starts Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2, 2023, at Radio City Music Hall.

The show debuted in 1933 and, since then, has entertained and inspired more than 69 million people from around the world.