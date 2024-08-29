Watch CBS News
Girl reunited with grandma after being abducted from Queens supermarket, sources say

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK — A child was reunited with her grandmother after being abducted from a Queens supermarket Thursday, but police are still searching for the suspect, police sources say.

Police sources tell CBS News New York the victim is a 9-year-old girl who was led to the suspect's car at the supermarket parking lot in Queens Village. They returned 20 minutes later.

We're told the girl has been reunited with her grandmother, who was inside a bathroom at the supermarket when the crime took place.

Police are now looking for a man in his 60s driving a brown Honda Civic.

