14 injured as fire spreads to multiple buildings in Queens

NEW YORK – Fourteen people were injured, including nearly a dozen firefighters, as a fire spread to multiple buildings in Queens Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Francis Lewis Boulevard near Hillside Avenue in Queens Village just after 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, fire officials said they found a "fierce fire" that was rapidly extending into multiple adjoining buildings.

The fire quickly rose to a fifth alarm, with over 200 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responding to the scene.

Fire officials said flames spread across multiple floors of five buildings that all shared an open space above their top floors. Two neighboring buildings also suffered minor damage, along with two garages and some vehicles.

All residents were able to get out of their homes, and firefighters did not have to make any rescues.

"It just started from the neighbor's house and then came all the way into our house ... My mom, she was doing some work in the kitchen, and then she heard noise and she went outside on the deck, and then she saw fire, fire all over the place. And then it just came into our house," one resident said.

Eleven firefighters and three civilians were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the majority of the injuries were heat-related.

Crews got the fire under control in about two hours, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross said they were assisting 22 adults and 10 children who were displaced by the fire.