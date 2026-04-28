Photo shows person sought in Queens subway shooting, NYPD says

The NYPD has released an image of a person sought in connection with a shooting on board a subway train in Queens Monday.

A 15-year-old boy was shot on the A train as it approached the 80th Street subway station.

An argument on board the train led to the shooting, police say. There's no word on what the argument was about, but the teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old got into an argument with two other passengers, who are believed to be teens. One pulled a gun and shot the 15-year-old in the neck and back.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene, but they have since been questioned and released without charges.

"Lucky for us, it was approaching the station when shots were fired. When we got to the station, everybody went crazy," Junior White said. "It was pandemonium. Everybody took off running, including the two guys fighting."

"Any time there's a shooting on a train, it is a tragedy for the city of New York. And so, we hope to get many more of these weapons off of the street and out of the hands of our young people," Queens DA Melinda Katz said.

Tuesday morning, subway riders were on edge.

"I'm scared because my daughter has 14 years and then she goes to school in Manhattan," one commuter said.

"I think I'm not feeling comfortable anymore, because it's, like, very dangerous," said another.

The NYPD's CompStat crime tracking system shows transit crime is down 2.3% from last year and down 17.8% from last month. In 2025, overall crime on transit decreased in all categories except for felony assaults.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.