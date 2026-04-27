15-year-old boy shot following argument on Manhattan-bound A train. Passenger describes "pandemonium" that ensued.

Two persons of interest were being questioned Monday night after a 15-year-old boy was shot on a Manhattan-bound A train in Queens, the NYPD said.

The station was closed off after 6 p.m. as officers gathered evidence.

What police say happened

Investigators said the gun violence erupted during the evening rush, as the train was approaching the 80th Street station.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the victim and police transported him to Jamaica Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police said there was an argument on the train before the shooting, but have not yet figured out what it was about.

No weapon was recovered.

"Any time there's a shooting on a train, it is a tragedy for the city of New York, and so we hope to get many more of these weapons off of the street and out of the hands of our young people," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

"Everybody went crazy, man"

Riders described the terror they felt when they heard the shots ring out.

"I did hear some gun shots and believe me they were not firecrackers. We were all nervous and jumped to floor and stayed low," Junior White said. "Lucky for us, it was approaching the station when shots were fired. When we got to station, everybody went crazy, man. It was pandemonium. Everybody took off running, including the two guys fighting."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.