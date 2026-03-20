Good Samaritan who helped Queens stabbing victim speaks out: "If something happens to someone, just help them out"

The good Samaritan who helped a woman after she was randomly attacked in Queens is speaking out.

The 29-year-old mother of three was stabbed as she was walking to her bus stop Monday morning by 23rd Avenue and 94th Street.

Video shows the suspect appear to follow the woman. While she stands on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street, the suspect comes up behind her and stabs her multiple times.

"As I was walking my dog, I heard a scream," said the good Samaritan, who did not want to be identified. "[She] was saying, 'I've been stabbed! I've been stabbed!'"

After she made it across the street, the man says he called 911.

"Originally, I thought it was a disagreement between boyfriend and girlfriend, but then once I saw her bleeding out, I was like, this poor girl," he said.

He then waited with her until first responders arrived.

"She had a white sweater on, and there was a very large patch of blood," he said. "I mean, I'm pretty sure if it's that big of a stain, you're probably fighting for your life at that point."

Police said the victim suffered a punctured lung and four stab wounds that required 11 stitches, and she remains in the hospital. In a phone interview with CBS News New York on Wednesday, she said she was thankful for the man's help.

The good Samaritan hopes others would do the same.

"If something happens to someone, just help them out," he said.

Luis Emmanuel Valencia Ponce, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and assault in connection to the attack. He is due back in court Tuesday.