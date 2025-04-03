Multiple pedestrians struck by drivers in 2 separate incidents in Queens

Several injured in 2 separate crashes in Queens

Several injured in 2 separate crashes in Queens

Multiple pedestrians were struck by drivers in two separate incidents in Queens on Thursday.

No one was killed, but several people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for various injuries.

Child, teenager injured in Astoria crash

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 37th Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria.

Detectives say a 35-year-old woman driving a Nissan Versa lost control of her vehicle and went onto the sidewalk, running over two girls, ages 7 and 14. A 58-year-old man was also struck.

The car spun 360 degrees before coming to a rest with a flat tire, police say.

Investigators say the 7-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a broken femur and a head injury. The 14-year-old girl and the man both suffered injuries to their legs.

"I saw someone being taken into the police car in cuffs. I saw two people being put onto stretchers right in front of here. It was a lot to take in, a lot of lights, a lot of noise happening, a lot of people confused and scared," one witness said.

Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene. She has not been charged at this time.

The Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating and trying to determine how the driver lost control.

Driver crashes into bus shelter in South Ozone Park

The second incident happened just after 7 p.m. at Lefferts Avenue and Liberty Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police say a 79-year-old woman was turning left on Liberty, swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and sideswiped a parked city bus.

The driver then jumped the curb and struck four women who were standing at a bus shelter, according to police.

The pedestrians, who were all between the ages of 18-70, were taken to a local hospital.

The driver and two passengers in her vehicle were also taken to a local hospital, along with two bus passengers.

All of the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.