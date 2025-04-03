Watch CBS News

Several injured in 2 separate crashes in Queens

Multiple pedestrians were struck by drivers in two separate incidents in Queens on Thursday. No one was killed, but several people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for various injuries. CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.
