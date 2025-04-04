Driver who ran over 2 girls, man in Queens did not have a license, NYPD says

Driver arrested after running over 2 children in Queens, police say

A woman driving without a license in New York City ran over two girls and a man, injuring them all during a wild crash, police say.

NYPD said they arrested Salmata Bah after the children, ages 7 and 14, and man were injured in the chaotic accident in Queens.

Three pedestrians hurt in Astoria crash

Officers said Bah, 35, lost control of her Nissan Versa and drove onto the sidewalk, injuring the three pedestrians, Thursday at the corner of 37th Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria.

The car spun 360 degrees before it came to a halt with a flat tire, police said.

Detectives said the younger girl was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg and head injury, while the older girl and 58-year-old man also suffered leg injuries.

They remain hospitalized.

"I saw someone being taken into the police car in cuffs. I saw two people being put onto stretchers right in front of here. It was a lot to take in, a lot of lights, a lot of noise happening, a lot of people confused and scared," a witness told CBS News New York.

Bah was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license, police said.

Bah is being held at the 114th Precinct. The Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating how she lost control.

2nd driver strikes 4 people at bus shelter

A second crash in Queens happened hours later, just after 7 p.m., at Lefferts Avenue and Liberty Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

A 79-year-old woman turning left onto Liberty swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and sideswiped a parked city bus, police said. She then jumped the curb and struck four women who were standing at a bus shelter, according to police.

The pedestrians, all between the ages of 18-70, were taken to the hospital. The driver and her two passengers, as well as two bus passengers, were also hospitalized.

All of the injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.