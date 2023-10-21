Wind & rain bring tree down on SUV in Queens

NEW YORK -- Wind and rain took down a massive tree in Queens on Saturday.

It happened on Grosvenor Road near 116th Street in Kew Gardens.

The tree toppled over onto an SUV.

Roy Batre told CBS New York the SUV belongs to his in-laws and he was shocked by what he found.

"I just came to get my car and I'm like, 'That car looks really familiar.' Came close and saw his ID. I'm like, oh my god," he said. "No one was in it. That's the good thing ... He's calm. He's like, it is what it is, and we can't do anything at the moment."

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.